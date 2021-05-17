Two Popes: First an Academy Award winning movie, then the book, now for the joke!

Millions of people around the world have watched and enjoyed the film classic about the meeting between Pope Benedict and the not yet-Pope Francis. That was soon followed by the book or technically the screenplay, released in paperback shortly following the film debut. Both were big hits according to fans and critics alike!

Now, just as things settle down and the buzz has subsided, comes a stunning announcement. This coming weekend, get ready for Two Popes: The Joke.

That's right folks! Word on the street is the witticism has been in the works for just over a year. That's more than twice as long as it took to formulate the classic Two Parrots and the Sad Chimp.

We contacted author and producer, Richie Robillard by phone earlier today and learned he is now adding the finishing touches.

Mr Robillard plans to debut "Two Popes: The joke" this Friday evening between 8 - 8:30 PM on the corner of Commonwealth Avenue and Chiswick Road. For patrons' convenience, Robillard has announced he will be wearing a bright red windbreaker and a brown Ushanka Russian fur hat with the left flap down, right flap up.

Robillard is known to be a skilled jokester with excellent timing and impeccable delivery. He encourages patrons to arrive as early as possible to secure a good position near the joke teller. He will not be giving interviews or signing autographs until after the joke.

A second telling is planned for 10:00 pm but Robillard warns that he will not tolerate retelling of the joke by patrons until the customary 24 hour cool-off period passes.