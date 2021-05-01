Movies are just no good these days; or: Why Can't Life Be Better for Humanity?!

What’s the point of making films? What’s the point of writing film scripts? What’s the point of employing actors? Perhaps not much if people can't learn something life-giving from films.

There’s no point in making films about World War ll, explaining how the world was responsible for atrocities for not acting sooner against Nazi terrorists. There’s no point in making films about the social divide, like Les Misérables. And there’s no point either in making films about anti-Semitism, like J’accuse. Because in the end, nobody gives a cack.

The film industry seizes on the opportunity to make money from cinematic drama. How about seeking a reason to live and perhaps to survive in an evolutionary challenged world?

Marvel's Hulk spends time smashing everything he sees but fails to set aside time to explain how the economy fails.

In this world of appearances and play-acting, it would seem that every film should have a positive message that young people can grow up with.

Does the cinema only believe in values that it claims to share with its filmgoers? Is the cinema nothing more than a business with prize-giving ceremonies to keep the public’s attention?

Mindless people on the front row, smart people at the back of the class.

When we were kids, deserving pupils were rewarded with good grades at the end of the school year. Practically everyone got a little something in the form of education.

Using math to equate time spent watching fictional movies on a major scale would show 30 years a day of arrested development for the human race.

We pay the government's to fix the problem, but nothing is accomplished as the world deficit increases.

A bee colony accomplishes more; look at how much honey we have in the store.

The latest César award ceremony was a bit like that. Polanski had to be punished. Therefore, he had to be denied recognition as a good film-maker and for having related interesting things to filmgoers in the story of J’accuse. In other words, none of this work was of any value. But if what Polanski believed when he made J’accuse is of no significance, why should the messages conveyed by the other directors in their films be of any greater interest?

Cows don't care for the same reason people don't care.

Maybe, in the future when humanity's I.Q. reaches a level of 1000, as opposed to the current level of 120, they will fix their problems. With more mental awareness, how could they not.

For now, some people can continue dreaming of a better world - there are no admission fees for that.