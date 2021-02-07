Writer Was Victim Of One-Star Ratings Attack

A writer on a satirical news website, who has clearly incurred the wrath of someone else on the site, has revealed how he has become the unwitting recipient of bonus points for six of his stories, after the dissatisfied reader decided to award 1-star ratings to them.

The writer, Moys Kenwood, 57, who writes under the poorly-disguised name of 'Monkey Woods', received the bombshell when he logged in to TheSpoof.com earlier today, only to find that someone who had intended to convey negative sentiments towards him, had, in fact, contributed an extra four points to his tally!

Far from being devastated, Kenwood was jubilant.

The stories affected by the unprecedented show of kindness were:

Boris Johnson In 'Kick Me' Incident

Little Girl's Headache Was Down To Tension

Man Admits To Using Strong Language

Man Was Almost Late For Work

Man Made Mistake Of Spitting Whilst On Motorbike and

Marjorie Taylor Greene Set To Make Super Bowl Coin-Toss

Said Kenwood:

"I understand that some twisted, gnarly, petty people perceive these 1-star ratings as a derogatory gesture, and as a way of showing disdain, but not so here! This person had taken the time off from his snippets to show his genuine appreciation of my efforts by lovingly awarding the stories stars, which was uncommonly generous, and was much appreciated by myself, I can tell you!"

Repercussions are being considered.