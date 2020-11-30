Man Publishes Very First Joke

A man who is a frequent contributor to a satirical news website has revealed how, after nearly fourteen years as a member, he has written his very first - and, quite possibly, last - joke for the site.

Many, many moons ago, all the way back in December 2006, Moys Kenwood joined the ranks of writers at TheSpoof.com, and has written 4,589 items since then - 4550 stories, and 38 snippets - but he had waited until today to submit his very first joke.

He said:

"Well, you know, it just felt right somehow. I've often thought about it in the past, but just never got around to it."

The joke is about how Native American indians get their names, and has a somewhat rude punchline. Kenwood first heard the joke in about 1976, when he was 13 years old, and has remembered it, never imagining he would get a chance to publish it on a world-class media platform such as The Spoof.

He said:

"It's only been viewed 27 times up to now, but it's early days, isn't it? Patience is the key. The next seven days or so will be crucial in discovering, firstly, whether the joke is any good or not, and, secondly, whether there is a future for me on the stand-up comedy circuit. To be absolutely honest with you, I really couldn't give a shitting bull either way."