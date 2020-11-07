Spoof stories getting shorter

A frequent contributor to a satircal news and parody website has claimed that the stories published on the pages of the site seem to be getting shorter and shorter and shorter - almost as if the writers can't really be bothered anymore.

The writer, Harold Meaner, said that, contrary to times in the past when stories often contained in the region of 400 words, and nearly always at least 250 words, many stories now published are under the 200-word mark

Some only just make the 100-word minimum limit.

Meaner said, "Some stories are merely slightly overlong snippets."

And, he claimed, "many of the writers give the impression they'd really prefer to be doing something else, rather than churning out lame efforts such as they do."

He suspects the Coronavirus coupled with the intense excitement of the recent US presidential election are the two factors that have affected the writers' output, making their stories shorter and shitter.

"Stuff that is only loosely hung together with a few cheap, meaningless qutoes, and some insults being slung around are hardly groundbreaking comexy, but if that's all that they can manage, I suppose that's it, and we'll have to like it or lump it," he said.