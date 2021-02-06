Marjorie Taylor Greene Set To Make Super Bowl Coin-Toss

Football fans across the country are waiting on tenterhooks tonight, after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell hinted in an interview with sports journalists that Sunday's Super Bowl pre-match coin-toss may be made by the Republican representative for Georgia, Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The game, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is scheduled to kick off at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, at 6:30 Eastern Time tomorrow, Sunday 7 February, and Goodell is awaiting final confirmation from Greene that she can make it to the game despite her busy schedule

Goodell told the massed ranks of the world's media that he was "extremely hopeful", but that he knew the senator had many things to do, including making a steaming broth in a huge cauldron, doing dirty deeds, frightening children, mixing potions, grinding frogs legs to powder, casting spells, matting her hair, feeding her cat, and pruning the bristles on her broomstick.

It might be better if she couldn't make it.