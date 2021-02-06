Man Made Mistake Of Spitting Whilst On Motorbike

A man out for a ride as a passenger on his wife's motorcycle at the weekend, has revealed how he made the catastrophic and very embarrassing mistake of attempting to spit whilst the vehicle was in motion.

The incident happened last Sunday, as Moys Kenwood, 57, with his wife and two children, sped along country lanes and dirt tracks on their way to drop something off at somebody's house.

On the way, the Englishman felt a large blob of snot in his throat, and was eager to rid himself of it. He sniffed up hard, and, gruffly coughing, negotiated it into his mouth, before launching it out into the fresh countryside air.

This was a mistake .

No sooner had the snot started to move away from Kenwood's mouth, than its progress was halted by the backward flow of air created by the motorcycle's forward momentum.

Stopping, as it were, in mid-air, the snotball waited the split-second it took Kenwood's face to arrive at the same place, and told him it was nice to see him again.

After a short pause, during which a handkerchief was used to remove the snot clarted across his cheeks, the journey was resumed.

Said Kenwood:

"I won't make that mistake again in a hurry!"

There was much sniggering at the front of the motorbike.