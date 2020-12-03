Notorious Spoof Forums hit brick walls!

(NOT EDITED) Moses and his Exodus could not have escaped quicker than Spoofers on Spoof Forums running for their literary lives!

A once so cherished institution has derailed, and hit buffers with impunity; why? This dark mystery has yet to be solved because ex-Spoofers, without any explanation, have disappeared into a cyber-blackhole seemingly lost forever.

Maybe they were drowned as Red Sea waves split open, or, hit by the plague (quite poignant in our pandemic era), or God punished them for not abiding by the Ten Spoof Commandments laid out by 'The Spoof Powers That Be' hovering above, and seemingly untouchable.

This humongous mystery of the 21st Century, whereby scholars, satirists, jesters, comedians, and other nutters, vanished into thin air leaving the place looking like the Sahara Desert on a windy day, without a camel in sight, will never be solved!

Only skeletons of past glory can be found there. In addition, the imbecilic, illiterate spirit of a certain JO, haunts the place like The Reaper hovering over David Moyes (maybe he will soon reappear hovering over Ole Solskjaer!).

Immortality will avoid the place like the Black Death! Ex-Spoofers will not be seen laying reefs at the bottom of a statue dedicated to former heroes of an historic past. May the place, RIP, forgotten forever, as ashes to ashes, thanks Bowie, dust to dust, settle on burnt earth surrounding this once great empire of tom-foolery, fun and games, high-quality banter, episodes of superbly written nonsense, and entertainment for those who dared enter, die an inexplicable, torturous death, AMEN!