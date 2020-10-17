Man Had To Change His Underpants At Work

We have all, at some time or other, suffered the inconvenience of getting wet and having to change our clothing, but when one man and his wife got drenched in torrential rain yesterday, then drove into an underwster pothole and fell off their motorbike into floodwater, there was even more indignity in store for him once he had reached his place of employment.

Moys Kenwood, 57, arrived at the school where he works looking as if he'd completed the last leg of his journey by swimming across a lake, and knew he was going to have to change into the spare set of clothing he keeps at work for just such a disaster.

He strode off to the toilets, plastic bag in hand, to pull on a clean, dry set of trousers. Once he had removed his wet pair, however, he realized that his underpants were also soaked, and that they were going to have to come off as well.

Nearly as quick as a flash, he had the sodden shreddies off, and thanked his lucky stars he'd had the foresight to prepare for this eventuality.

Snug as a bug in a rug, Kenwood then zipped up his dry pair of trousers, and strode back to the teachers room, where he placed the wet underpants over a windowframe to dry, ignoring the students laughing nearby.