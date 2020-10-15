Man Mistakenly Went To Work On Public Holiday

Funny story written by Monkey Woods

Thursday, 15 October 2020

image for Man Mistakenly Went To Work On Public Holiday
Oh, for Pity's sake!

A man who is losing his mind has revealed how he woke up as he normally does at 5 a.m. this morning, had a shower, got dressed, ate his breakfast, and then went off to work - even though today was a public holiday!

The individual concerned, Moys Kenwood, 57, arrived at the school where he works, only to find it bereft of students and staff, and immediately remembered that he had been told, last thing on Wednesday, that Thursday was Commemoration Day, and that his presence at the school was not needed, as it would be closed for the day.

Having roughly roused his long-suffering wife from her slumbers at 6 a.m. to take him to the school on her motorbike, he now had to tell her a mistake had been made.

As she digested this news, she regarded him carefully through somewhat squinted eyelids, and for what he thought was rather too long.

Eventually, and in a sinister fashion, she told him:

"No, the mistake has been all mine."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

