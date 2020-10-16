Motorcyclist Crashes After Riding Through Floodwater

A woman motorcyclist who was taking her husband to work during flooding caused by several days of torrential rain, suffered the misfortune of being thrown from the vehicle when an unseen pothole in the road almost swallowed it whole, and left the couple floundering as if they had been shipwrecked at sea.

Mr. and Mrs. Moys Kenwood, of Tapon Commune in Battambang, set off for the school where he 'works' on Friday morning in lashing rain, clad pointlessly in so-called 'wet weather clothing' that failed, by some way, to live up to its description.

Soaked through to the skin, then, they approached the school with trepidation, as they saw the water level had risen overnight, and now stood at around 14 inches right across the road.

Hidden terrors lay beneath, where the surface of the road had collapsed in certain unseeable places, leaving potholes the size of golf course bunkers.

Mrs Kenwood slowed down to something like walking speed, as she negotiated the potholed road outside the school with all the poise of an experienced U-boat skipper as he steers his vessel through mined depths.

Suddenly, the bike toppled sideways, and unseated its riders, sending the already-drenched couple into the drink, where they struggled to regain their feet and stand upright. They rescued their machine from its watery grave, just as one of the Khmer teachers said:

"Good morning!"

Said Kenwood: