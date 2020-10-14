Man Had Freezing Cold Shower

A distinct change in normal weather conditions left one man with no option but to endure a freezing cold shower this morning, an experience that virtually 'shrivelled up' some parts of his anatomy.

The unseasonal week-long rainfall and dramatic drop in temperatures in southeast Asia have meant that the water, for those who don't have heated showers in the Cambodian city of Battambang, has plummeted to record low levels, and made bathing uncomfortably chilly.

Moys Kenwood, 57, danced in and out of his shower like a maniac this morning, as the pointed shards of freezing cold water smashed into his skinny frame and reduced the size of his male member to a walnut - a small walnut, at that - and his testicles to the size of a couple of marbles.

Rods of ice pierced his skin like spears, and his nerve ends screamed for mercy and registered 'overload'.

Frost covered his scrotum.

Mr. Kenwood likened the shattering effect the icy cold water had on his body to launching oneself into a polar bear's fishing hole, wearing only one's Birthday Suit.

He said:

"Me tackle's not much to write home about to begin with, but it almost disappeared altogether when I turned the water on!"