Child's Bag Was Open

A teacher working at a school has told of an incident in which a child at the school where he works was spotted in the establishment's playground with a backpack that was unzipped.

The incident occurred at a local school where teacher Moys Kenwood, 57, noticed the 'openness' of the bag as the 8-year-old student lined up to have her hands sprayed with sanitizer and her temperature checked.

Kenwood says he is acutely aware of the dangers of leaving bags open, and gently urged the girl to zip her bag up with all speed, to avoid losing anything from inside it. He said:

"I've seen this kind of thing before. The bag's open, the kid starts running or something, and out comes a shitload of pens, pencils, rulers, books, money, sandwiches, drinks and God knows what else. It's a disaster waiting to happen."

But a disaster did not happen.

The girl looked at him as if he had just landed from outer space, and ran away to join her friends.

Kenwood shook his head, envisaging the bag emptying its contents all over the playground, but, just to give him a slap across the face, it did not.

Police are not investigating.