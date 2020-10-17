Bukkake World Championships Called Off Due To Health Risk

The Coronavirus, COVID-19, has cast its shadow over normality again this evening, after the dangerous risk of spreading the virus put paid to the 2020 staging of one of the most eagerly-awaited events in the Japanese social calendar - the Bukkake World Championships.

The event, involving tens of thousands of participants from all over the world, has been held in Tokyo since 1931, and has become a firm favorite with Bukkake enthusiasts, who descend upon the Nipponese capital in vast numbers to see women of questionable morals become clarted in tapioca toothpaste spurted from a hundred donors. Each.

The ancient art of Bukkake has been practised in Japan since the 10th Century, and has grown in popularity ever since. It now has its own TV channel. An indication of just how popular Bukkake has become in Asia can be gauged from a report from May last year on the satirical news website, TheSpoof.com

The spectacle is enjoyed across generations, and is thought to be largely responsible for the stability and solidity of Japanese society.

Health officials have now stepped in, however, and said that, due to the very great risk of spreading COVID-19, the championships will have to be cancelled until such a time that spectators watching crazed men wanking into the faces of women with nothing better to do, are no longer at risk.

The NIKKEI Index slumped at the news, although there was a spurt later in the day when it was realized that there was nothing stopping people organizing Bukkake events in the comfort of their own homes, like they do with Tupperware.