Donald Trump And COVID-19 Are On The Road, Again

Like the Willie Nelson song, On The Road Again, Donald Trump is also on the road again, and his traveling partner is COVID-19.

Without wearing a mask, Trump climbed the lower steps to Air Force One, fewer steps, less energy required, maybe no coughing, but sucking in air through his nose, ears, and mouth.

While Willie Nelson was singing, On the road to make music with my friends, Trump is on the road again spreading COVID-19 at a rally, just one week after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Willie Nelson also sang, Seeing things I may never see again...

Well, if one is still carrying the virus, and so far, there isn’t proof of a Trump negative test result, that might happen. There are things Trump may never see again.

The song’s lyrics end with the hope, That the world keeps turning our way...

Same as Trump's hope, particularly about the 2020 election. But polls indicate that hope is dashed. Or Bidened.

Back to the plane test. No one would fly on a plane, particularly sitting next to a passenger diagnosed a week before with COVID-19. Trump is forcing this on the flight crew of Air Force One. He is also forcing this on the press crew that travels with him.

It was Trump's incompetence that forced COVID-19 on the US population, not his self-serving excuse, “I didn’t want to panic the country.”

People will remember his incompetence when voting in the 2020 election.

Afterward, Trump will be on the road. Again.

Read more by this author: