Trump Says Wearing A Mask Makes Him Look Weak

Donald Trump, who already used the weak excuse of bone spurs to get out of the Vietnam draft, now claims that wearing a mask makes him, the same Donald Trump, look weak.

Actually, not wearing a mask makes him look more stupid than weak. Think of COVID-19 as a lion's cage. No one walks into a lion’s cage without at least carrying a chair. Minor defense weapon, but at least carrying a chair. And you would definitely practice social distancing from a lion.

Wearing a mask is similar to carrying a chair when walking into a lion's cage. Easy.

Trump hourly walked in and out of a lion’s cage without a chair and never practiced social distancing throughout 2020. He got COVID-19. Does his failed example make anyone believe he should be a recipient of a Nobel Smart Prize?

White House staff members (34 of whom have already caught COVID-19) can’t wear masks because Trump thinks their wearing masks make him look weak. So, they’re dropping like flies rather than lose their jobs.

Trump supporters are flocking to Trump rallies, skipping masks and skipping social distancing, crowding in shoulder to shoulder, breath to breath, showing their support for Donald Trump. Not already putting their lives in danger, he says he'd like to hug and kiss all of them.

Lions are killers. So is COVID-19. Wear a mask. Easy.

Who do you believe, the scientists or Trump's lying tweets?

