Trump Says Wearing A Mask Makes Him Look Weak

Funny story written by K.C. Bell

Friday, 16 October 2020

image for Trump Says Wearing A Mask Makes Him Look Weak
"Now, I do believe, I'm making some bone spurs right now!"

Donald Trump, who already used the weak excuse of bone spurs to get out of the Vietnam draft, now claims that wearing a mask makes him, the same Donald Trump, look weak.

Actually, not wearing a mask makes him look more stupid than weak. Think of COVID-19 as a lion's cage. No one walks into a lion’s cage without at least carrying a chair. Minor defense weapon, but at least carrying a chair. And you would definitely practice social distancing from a lion.

Wearing a mask is similar to carrying a chair when walking into a lion's cage. Easy.

Trump hourly walked in and out of a lion’s cage without a chair and never practiced social distancing throughout 2020. He got COVID-19. Does his failed example make anyone believe he should be a recipient of a Nobel Smart Prize?

White House staff members (34 of whom have already caught COVID-19) can’t wear masks because Trump thinks their wearing masks make him look weak. So, they’re dropping like flies rather than lose their jobs.

Trump supporters are flocking to Trump rallies, skipping masks and skipping social distancing, crowding in shoulder to shoulder, breath to breath, showing their support for Donald Trump. Not already putting their lives in danger, he says he'd like to hug and kiss all of them.

Lions are killers. So is COVID-19. Wear a mask. Easy.

Who do you believe, the scientists or Trump's lying tweets?

Read more by this author:

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
bone spursCOVID-19

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more