Cristiano Ronaldo Kicked in The Gut by The Coronapalooza Virus

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 14 October 2020

image for Cristiano Ronaldo Kicked in The Gut by The Coronapalooza Virus
Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo says when he returns in two weeks, he will be better than ever.

TURIM, Italy – (Sports Satire) – Italy’s La Pizzeria News Agency is reporting that Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Juventus, has just tested positive for the dreaded COVID-19 virus.

The 35-year-old Ronaldo, who is considered one of the greatest footballers in the entire world, said that he had a hacking cough, but he figured that it was just from an extremely spicy pepperoni pizza he’d eaten for lunch.

His partner, Georgina Rodriguez, said that she gave him some Daytime NyQuil, but the coughing persisted, and she noticed that his ears were shaking uncontrollably, which is one of the symptoms of C-19.

The Juventus forward, who wears number 7, told La Pizzeria that he decided to take three showers, but that did not help.

He then went outside his multi-million dollar mansion, Villa Vuvusela, and did about 40 somersaults.

He said that it only made him thirsty, so Georgina went inside and came back with a two-liter bottle of Diet Dr. Pepper.

Ronaldo said that he will be self-quarantining for 14 days, with Georgina, all of their kids, their two pet dogs, their pet flamingo, and their pet Hippopotamus, named Mafioso.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
COVID-19Cristiano RonaldoFootball (Soccer)Juventus

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more