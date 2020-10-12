(To be sung to the tune of Spider Man)
Spreader Man, Spreader Man,
Deadly neighborhood Spreader Man.
Spreads his lies, any size,
Treats his supporters just like flies.
Look out!
There goes the Spreader Man.
Is he cured?
Listen bud,
His doctors say they just can’t judge.
Can he swing an election?
Yes he can
With his infection.
Look out!
There goes the Spreader Man.
In the chill of night
At the scene of his rallies
He spews his raw spite
With Republican allies.
Spreader Man, Spreader Man
Crazy neighborhood Spreader Man
Wealth and fame
He adored.
Death, for us, is our reward.
To him, life’s just a raging pandemic,
Where incompetence is endemic
By your neighborhood Spreader Man!