(To be sung to the tune of Spider Man)

Spreader Man, Spreader Man,

Deadly neighborhood Spreader Man.

Spreads his lies, any size,

Treats his supporters just like flies.

Look out!

There goes the Spreader Man.

Is he cured?

Listen bud,

His doctors say they just can’t judge.

Can he swing an election?

Yes he can

With his infection.

Look out!

There goes the Spreader Man.

In the chill of night

At the scene of his rallies

He spews his raw spite

With Republican allies.

Spreader Man, Spreader Man

Crazy neighborhood Spreader Man

Wealth and fame

He adored.

Death, for us, is our reward.

To him, life’s just a raging pandemic,

Where incompetence is endemic

By your neighborhood Spreader Man!