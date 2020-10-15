Halloween: Trick Or Treat To Be Replaced By Track Or Trace

Halloween, or All Hallows' Eve, is just around the corner again, but with the deadly Coronavirus still doing its dastardly work, changes to the normal Halloween format have had to be made.

Perhaps the most impirtant change is an adaptation of the traditional game played by annoying children and teenagers, Trick or Treat. A new version of this will make its appearance on 31 October: Track or Trace.

Unlike the old game, in which participants knock on someone's door and ask them if they would like to be tricked, or whether they would prefer to provide a 'treat' - usually in the form of some sweets - the new game is rather less amusing.

Having 'traced' and 'tracked' their quarry, a gang of government health 'experts' in combat uniform batter down the front doors of the property of a person they believe to have been in contact with another person who has been diagnosed as suffering from COVID-19, and chucks them into an unmarked white van.

Once inside, the victim is covered in tinfoil and tied up by men in haz-mat suits, and then taken away to secret locations, where they will be 'dealt with'.

That is the end of the game, and offering sweets as an alternative will have no effect whatsoever.