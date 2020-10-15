Halloween: Trick Or Treat To Be Replaced By Track Or Trace

Funny story written by Monkey Woods

Thursday, 15 October 2020

image for Halloween: Trick Or Treat To Be Replaced By Track Or Trace
Open up! It's Track or Trace!

Halloween, or All Hallows' Eve, is just around the corner again, but with the deadly Coronavirus still doing its dastardly work, changes to the normal Halloween format have had to be made.

Perhaps the most impirtant change is an adaptation of the traditional game played by annoying children and teenagers, Trick or Treat. A new version of this will make its appearance on 31 October: Track or Trace.

Unlike the old game, in which participants knock on someone's door and ask them if they would like to be tricked, or whether they would prefer to provide a 'treat' - usually in the form of some sweets - the new game is rather less amusing.

Having 'traced' and 'tracked' their quarry, a gang of government health 'experts' in combat uniform batter down the front doors of the property of a person they believe to have been in contact with another person who has been diagnosed as suffering from COVID-19, and chucks them into an unmarked white van.

Once inside, the victim is covered in tinfoil and tied up by men in haz-mat suits, and then taken away to secret locations, where they will be 'dealt with'.

That is the end of the game, and offering sweets as an alternative will have no effect whatsoever.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
CoronavirusCOVID-19Halloween

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more