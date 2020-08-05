Beirut explosion victums die of COVID19

Funny story written by Aspartame Boy

Wednesday, 5 August 2020

image for Beirut explosion victums die of COVID19
Always check yours at least every minute for leaks

Washington DC/ Ms. Scarfo Brick of the COWVID19 task-force explained to a subdued, masked, gagged, bedraggled, whipped and bound gaggle of reporters in the Rose Garden today that it was COVID19 that killed all those folks recently In Beirut.

She explained.

CVID19 caused gross indigestion resulting in synchronized flatulence. The huge cloud of gas was then ignited by a cigarette. This adds over a hundred to the world-wide death count. We are now advising everyone to wear butt plugs to avoid tragic deaths in the future.

At this point the military came out and started installing the newly required items amongst the reporters whose muffled screams blended nicely with the plopping noises as the devices homed.

I barely escaped.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

