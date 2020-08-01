Lockdown to be enforced on alternate days

The on-off on-off lockdown put in place by the government due to the Coronavirus is set to be scheduled for yet another change, according to reports coming out of Downing Street this morning.

All but 'essential workers' were told to "baton down the hatches" in March, but this changed at the beginning of July, when hairdressers were allowed to go back to work.

"We knew everyone's hair was getting long," said PM Boris Johnson, "and we couldn't risk a head lice epidemic."

Other people were still required to maintain a safe distance from each other, but trips to Spain were permitted.

Then, earlier this week, Mr. Johnson announced an easing of lockdown conditions, saying that, although the deadly pandemic was still deadly, it was showing signs of being less deadly than it had been.

A day later, came the news that a potential second wave of the virus might engulf the whole country if the lockdown were eased too quickly.

Now, top-paid ministers have come up with an idea they think will suit everyone: Alternate Day Lockdown.

The plan is simple, and the details are as follows:

Monday: Lockdown

Tuesday: not Lockdown

Wednesday: Lockdown

Thursday: not Lockdown

Friday: Lockdown

Saturday: not Lockdown

Sunday: not Lockdown

Ministers thought Sunday should be a non-Lockdown day so that people could get away to the seaside for a couple of days, or spend an extended period catching up with families and friends.

The government is currently running around like a headless chicken.