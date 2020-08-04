Tens of Thousands of People Are Moving To Laos

VIENTIANE, Laos – (Satire News) - The government of Laos has just informed the world media that they are seeing a tremendous influx of people from all over the world due to the Coronavirus.

The head of the Laotian Department of Influxers has stated that most of the people who are coming to Laos are from the United States, Brazil, and India.

The reason is a simple one. Laos has reported that the total number of citizens who have been stricken by the Coronavirus is 20.

By comparison, the United States has 4.6 million and Brazil has 2.7 million.

The Brazilian number could possibly be even higher, but there is just no way that the native tribes who live deep in the Amazon jungle can be checked out.

And couple that with the fact that the last outsider who visited the infamous Solisistas village ended up being that evening's dinner.

The government of Laos has stated that they will be charging every man, woman, and child coming into the country, a one-time 'Influxer Fee' of $700.

Laos is reportedly changing their country slogan from “Yes, we know it’s hot as hell” to “Come on over folks – We don’t require you to wear a mask.”