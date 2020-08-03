A Popular Florida Beach Has Been Evacuated After Jellyfish Test Positive For The Coronavirus

MRS. PONCE DE LEON BEACH, Florida – (Funny News) - City officials in this popular ocean beach town say that tourists and local residents have all evacuated the beach.

A spokesman for the city stated that health experts tested a total of 63 jellyfish, and found that 48 tested positive for COVID-19.

The jellyfish that did not have the virus swam in a normal jellyfish pattern, whereas the infected jellyfish tended to swim in a zig-zag motion, which really freaked out the beachgoers.

The C-19 jellyfish also seemed to make a type of barking sound whenever an individual got within 8 feet of them.

The infected jellyfish are believed to have swum all the way to Florida from Italy.