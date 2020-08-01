MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Says That the Week-Old Baseball Season Could Be Striking Out Pretty Soon

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 1 August 2020

image for MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Says That the Week-Old Baseball Season Could Be Striking Out Pretty Soon
With more and more players coming down with the C-19 virus, we may soon hear MLB Commissioner Manfred yell "Strike 3."

NEW YORK CITY – (Sports Satire) - MLB Commissioner Rob “The Man” Manfred says that he has been catching hell from a lot of people regarding the baseball season.

He explained to sports reporters that none of the players are adhering to the no high-fiving, no fist-bumping, and no spitting policy.

Manfred noted that he has never seen so much spitting going on in the dugout. He attributes it to nerves, fear, and basic orneriness.

Several players on the Florida Marlins team were seen sharing a family order of McDonald’s French Fries.

And two members of the St. Louis Cardinals were playfully spitting sunflower seeds at each other.

The commissioner informed a group of sports writers, that the way players are coming down with the Coronapalooza virus, baseball will be striking out shortly.

Manfred noted that his wife has made it abundantly clear to him that if he doesn’t cancel the season, she is going to take the kids, the dog, and their pet pelican (Petey) and move to Tijuana, Mexico, where they’ll be safe from the Trumpalooza pandemic.

So it sounds like pretty soon we'll no longer be hearing that obligatory baseball organ ditty, ta, ta, ta, ta, ta, ta, ta, ta, ta, ta, ta, ta, ta.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
BaseballCoronavirusflorida marlinsMajor League BaseballRob Manfred

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more