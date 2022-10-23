Electrified Fence Installed Down Center Isle Of Congress

Washington DC - A crew of electrified fence contractors were spotted unloading sections of electrified fencing into the back of the congressional halls this week, ahead of the mid term elections.

When asked, the lead fence guy reported that yes, 'the fences were being installed directly down the middle of the congressional house chambers,' (separating the trumpbots from the grownups.)

The lead contractor said it was a surprise to get the call to install the fencing down the middle of the congressional floor houses, but wished his daddy were still around to finally see the day. 'Yeah, he was always sayin' that there should be a fence down the middle isle of the congressional houses,' But then he got covid and died,' added our fence installer.

'Normally we generally do more stuff involving live stock and cattle mostly. So this was a surprise, for sure. But I did see some behavior in there whilst I was working on the electrical part of the fence that lead me to believe that they are probably a good idea. That Jim Jordan guy is one crazy dude.'

The contractor did confirm that a jolt to the average middle age white guy, such as Mr. Jordan, would probably knock him out for about an hour and a half.

Plenty of time to order Chinese food and not have to share with him, was the general mood in the halls going into the chambers, especially if it concerned Jim Jordan, who most agree will be the first one to be missing a lunch—as well as the one who eats the most Kung Pow Chicken. So a win-win for everyone.