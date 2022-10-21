Hope Hicks Denies That She Has Trump's Initials Tattooed On Her Labia Majora

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

MANHATTAN - (Satire News) - It's no secret that the Trumptard once told his top advisor Hope Hicks that one day he would divorce Melania, marry her, and make her the fourth Mrs. Donald Trump.

And Hope, who is gorgeously stunning, actually believed the lying piece of monkey shit.

She even told her cousin, Jolene, that she was going to totally remodel Mar-a-Lago and have all the Slovenian motif torn out and replaced with New England Chickasaw Plum.

But alas, Trump got impeached (twice) and he got his old orange ass stomped all to hell in the 2020 presidential election.

Hope recently told Pico de Gallo with Tittle Tattle Tonight that she no longer has any aspirations of one day being Trump's wife. She then noted that she does not even want to be his girlfriend, or even his friend.

Miss Hicks, who is sensuously erotic beyond belief does want the people of America; Republicans, Democrats, Independents, and Atheists to know that she does not have Trump's initials tattooed on her hooha (pussy).