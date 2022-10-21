Trump Still Thinks That He Is Not Going To End Up In Prison (Poor, Stupid, Ignorant Bastard)

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 21 October 2022

image for Trump Still Thinks That He Is Not Going To End Up In Prison (Poor, Stupid, Ignorant Bastard)
"YES! FINALLY!!!!!!!" -LIZ CHENEY

MAR-A-LAGO - (Satire News) - The lying pussy-grabbing, tub of lard, still, even after The Senate Condemnatory Hearing on The Evil Terrorist Assault of Jan. 6, has informed the nation that the FBI has over 2,903,807 documents that can easily put the Trumpturd behind bars for as long as 91 years, the asshole is still insisting that it is all nothing but a hoax, a witch hunt, and he blames it all on "El Nino."

Melania's soon-to-be-ex-husband is in the throws of being 103% totally delusional. He has been reduced to a 363¼ pound pile of putrid landfill waste.

On a scale of 1 to 10 with 1 being sane, and10 being as stupid as bat shit, Donaldo, as Melly calls him, is a 13.7.

