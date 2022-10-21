A List of Illegal Tweets From Trump The Treasonous Traitor - (October Edition)

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 21 October 2022

image for A List of Illegal Tweets From Trump The Treasonous Traitor - (October Edition)
Melania recently told Anderson Cooper that her "Husbandt" even hates himself.

MAR-A-LAGO - (Satire News) - Ever since the piece-of-baboon shit, Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump was banned from tweeting, the law-defying asshole has continued to tweet his assinine propaganda.

Here are Melania's soon-to-be-ex-husband's latest tweets.

TWEET #1 - I do not care what the entire US. news media says, I am not only going to run for president in 2024, but I am going to win bigley.

TWEET #2 - I will never again talk to that backstabbing Rudy Giuliani.

TWEET #3 - I will never again talk to that horrible African-American Aunt Jemina looking bitch Omarosa Mani-fucking-gault.

TWEET #4 - If I ever see Clint Eastwood on the street, I will karate chop the old geezer until he pays me back the $20 he owes me.

TWEET #5 - For the seventh time, I do not give a flying fuck if LeBron (James) is fucking my Slovenian-born wife.

TWEET #6 - Dammit! I miss caressing Ivanka's sexy-ass body.

TWEET #7 - I also miss the hell out of French kissing Ivanka's sexy mouth.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Donald Trump

