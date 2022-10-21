A List of 10 Words That Donald Trump Cannot Pronounce

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 21 October 2022

image for A List of 10 Words That Donald Trump Cannot Pronounce
"Barron Trump says his dad is nothing but a pathetic racist." -KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE

PASCAGOULA, Louisiana - (Satire News) - When it comes to pronouncing certain words Donald Trump has one hell of a problem.

The Orange Dirigible once said that he knew more words that all of the US Supreme Court justices put together.

Judge Sonia Sotomayor commented that DJT spent way too much damn time playing on the golf course, when the human landfill should have been dealing with the Trumpapalooza virus, the economy, the skyrocketing price of macaroni, and Stormy Daniel's pregnancy.

A LIST OF 10 WORDS THAT TRUMP CANNOT PRONOUNCE

1. China
2. Prophylactic
3. Guacamole
4. Transgender
5. Afghanistan
6. Halapoulivaasti Vaitai
7. Perineum
8. Massachusetts
9. Porsche
10. Hermaphrodite

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Donald Trump

