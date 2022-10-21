A List of 10 Words That Donald Trump Cannot Pronounce

PASCAGOULA, Louisiana - (Satire News) - When it comes to pronouncing certain words Donald Trump has one hell of a problem.

The Orange Dirigible once said that he knew more words that all of the US Supreme Court justices put together.

Judge Sonia Sotomayor commented that DJT spent way too much damn time playing on the golf course, when the human landfill should have been dealing with the Trumpapalooza virus, the economy, the skyrocketing price of macaroni, and Stormy Daniel's pregnancy.