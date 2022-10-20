Ivanka Trump Has Hired An Attorney And Will Be Filing Charges Against Her Father

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 20 October 2022

image for Ivanka Trump Has Hired An Attorney And Will Be Filing Charges Against Her Father
"Ivanka and her dad act more like 'Lovers' than 'Father and Daughter.' -POPE FRANCISCO

MANHATTAN - (Satire News) - BuzzFuzz has just broken the story that Ivanka, the 40-year-old adult daughter of "Toxic Trump," has hired the legal services of noted Left Coast attorney Gloria Allred.

Ivanka and husband Jared decided to hire the famed sexual discrimination and assault attorney after the fact that Ivanka has become extremely depressed as of late, because of the molestation allegations regarding her, in regards to her father, or rather, more accurately, with her sperm-donor father.

The statuesque blonde told BuzzFuzz writer Taffeta Kixx, that she is extremely embarrassed that all of her friends growing up used to tease her about her being her own father's "Girlfriend."

Ivanka told Miss Kixx that all of her junior high and high school friends could not believe the way that her dad would constantly be French kissing her and acting as if she was his long time "Girlfriend," instead of just simply his daughter.

SIDENOTE: Gloria Allred says that Ivanka has provided her with literally hundreds of selfies that her own father took of the two of them together in bed and in various stages of nakedness.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

