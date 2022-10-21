Trump Insists That It Is Not Him In The Photo

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 21 October 2022

image for Trump Insists That It Is Not Him In The Photo
"Dee way Donaldo and his daughter fucking carry on you'd think they were married to each other." -MELANIA

ATLANTA - (Satire News) - Donald Trump is known as the world's biggest liar. He is also known as the world's biggest racist, as well as the world's biggest predator.

He knows he lies. He knows he is a racist, but the pussy grabber still refuses to admit that he is a predator.

The individual who is now known as an anti-American terrorist instigator recently told Fox News mole, Greg "The Rodent" Gutfeld that the widely distributed photo of him groping his adult daughter Ivanka's hot, sexy, erotic body is actually photoshopped because if one looks closely, one can see that it is clearly not him.

The prison-bound Trumptard notes that the fella in the photo has reddish hair and everyone knows that his hair is orange.

Trump also said that his hands and fingers are no where near as small as the impostor's hands and fingers in the photo.

Meanwhile, Ivanka told Pico de Gallo with Tittle Tattle Tonight that her perverted sperm donor father is IN FACT actually shown groping, caressing, and molesting her body in the photo.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald Trump

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more