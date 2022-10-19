One of The Nation's Top Rap Singers Says 98.9% of All Blacks Hate Trump's Orange Racist Ass

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 19 October 2022

image for One of The Nation's Top Rap Singers Says 98.9% of All Blacks Hate Trump's Orange Racist Ass
Yo Yo says when Trump enters prison, he'll regret his anti-Black remarks within 45 seconds of arriving.

BROOKLYN - (Satire News) - One of the top hip hop, rap artists in the nation, recently told Afro Sheen Magazine writer Yodelle Denzel St. Bling, that the few asshole blacks that used to like the Trumptard have now abandoned his bigoted ass faster than it takes for a bumble bee to pee.

Singer Yo Yo Afro Woke, who currently has the nation's number one rap song, titled, "Hey Sista I'ma Thankin' Dat Youse Gots One Damn Good-Lookin' Booty Fa Sho Ya Know What I Mean?"

He noted that 98.9% of all African-American's hate the Pussy-Grabbin' Trump more than hen house hens hate wolves.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpRap

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more