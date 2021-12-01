President Biden Has Proof That Donald Trump Colluded With The Russians, The Chinese, and The Venezuelans

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – The New News Now News Agency has just boken the story that President Biden has just been informed by the CIA that the ex-president, Don the Con (Trump), did in fact have underhanded dealings with Vladimir Putin and his Russian cronies, with Xi Jinping and his Chinese cohorts, and with Nicolas Maduro and his Venezuelan amigos.

NNNNA reporter Cleopatra Yellowstone said that she personally talked with CIA member (#90389154), at D.C.’s Ye Olde Wok ‘N’ Roll Chinese/English Restaurant.

He informed her that the CIA has tens of thousands of photos of Trump with Putin, and with Jinping, and with Maduro in various stages of classified info sharing, or “CIS” as the CIA and the FBI refer to it.

In one photo, Miss Yellowstone said that one could clearly see Trump smiling from ear-to-ear as he sat on Putin’s lap.

In another photo the Trumptard is shown in his bright red MAGA boxer shorts, sitting at a table and sharing a plate of fortune cookies with a totally naked Jinping.

SIDENOTE: Trump the Chump is of course commenting that he has never met Putin, Jinping, Maduro, or Hitler (?).