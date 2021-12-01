Trump Denies That He Bought Girlfriend Hope Hicks a House in The Hamptons

Wednesday, 1 December 2021

image for Trump Denies That He Bought Girlfriend Hope Hicks a House in The Hamptons
Hope says that Trump is not as good a kisser as Corey Lewandowski, Jose Altuve, Scott Baio, or Madonna. .

MAR-a-LAGO, Florida – (Satire News) – Bedroom Pillow Talk has put out that DJT (Trump) recently purchased a home for his former chief adviser/girlfriend Hope Hicks in the ritzy-as-the-dickens the Hamptons.

Trump, as usual used his same old excuse, where he says that he does not know (someone) and that he has never met (someone).

A close friend of Melania’s said that Donaldo once even said that he did not know Melania, nor had he even ever met her.

A furious Melania reportedly showed him a photo of her hooha (vagina) and the Nazi-lover giggled and remarked that it had come back to him.

BPT reporter Carolina Chipotle caught up with Miss Hickss at a bikini waxing salon, and asked her about her brand new $2.7 million house.

Hicks smiled and said that being gorgeously sexy, as well as sensuously beautiful does have it nice perks.

Miss Hope, as the Trumptard calls her, did state that according to her boyfriend (Trump), Melania will not be Mrs. Donald Trump for long.

SIDENOTE: Hicks has denied that Trump has the initials “HH” tattooed on his scrotum.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Donald TrumpHope Hicks

