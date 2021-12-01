President Biden, VP Harris, and Dr. Fauci All Agree That Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump Is 100% Responsible For The Covid-19 Pandemic

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 1 December 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – The highly respected Alpha Beta News Agency has just reported that the president, the vice-president and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases have just sent out a press briefing that should have come out a long, long time ago.

Reporter Mimosa Sabrosa stated that President Biden realizes that he should have made it perfectly clear to everyone; including stubborn Republicans that (1) Trump got his orange-colored ass kicked in the 2020 presidential election, (2) Trump tells more damn lies than any motherfucker in history, and (3) The pussy-grabbing Trump, and ONLY Trump is responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sabrosa noted that the Trumptard was way too busy always cheating at golf when he should have been reading the reports on what needed to be done to put an end to the virus.

VP Harris agreed totally with POTUS and added that Trump still needs to be arrested and charged with creating the so-called Trumpapalooza Virus.

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that Trump has all the compassion, the empathy, and the kindness of Palomino piss.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

