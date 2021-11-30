Marjorie Taylor Greene Finally Finds The Balls To Reveal That Donald Trump Quasi-Groped Her In His Mar-a-Lago Master Bedroom

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – According to the News Blues News Agency, one of the most hated politicians in D.C. is none other than the dirty blonde-haired skanky bitch herself, Marjorie Taylor Greene.

NBNA reporter Velveeta Maracas says that she has personally interviewed MTG on two different occasions, and she finds her to be a total piece-of-caribou crap.

Miss Maracas pointed out that for some strange-as-shit reason Marjorie only shaves one leg; the right one.

It's widely known that both Don Lemon and Anderson Cooper refer to Taylor Greene as “La Chupacabra” who has proven time after time, that she has all the class of vulture vomit.

And now comes word from “La Chupi” herself that her former boyfriend, Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump quasi-groped her back in the summer in his Mar-a-Lago master bedroom.

MTG said that she could see the look of lustful lust in his eyes as he eyed her up and down with his tongue dangling out of the side of his mouth like a tight rope walker on the circus high wire.

She then said that if it had not been for the fact that the Trumptard was holding two Big Macs in each of his little bitty hands, she is afraid he would have molested her in the second degree.

When Trump was told about MTG’s claim he replied that he does not know her, has never met her, and he wouldn’t boink her with a 10-foot pole or a 9-foot Bulgarian.

[PUBLISHER'S NOTE: Trump says he has NEVER met MTG??? Well photos don't lie. It looks like old "Nazi Boy" has the memory of a damn gnat.]