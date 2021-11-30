Ivanka Trump Is 99.98% Certain That Her Daddy Will Certainly End Up In Prison So She Wants Him To Enter A Witness Protection Program

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 30 November 2021

image for Ivanka Trump Is 99.98% Certain That Her Daddy Will Certainly End Up In Prison So She Wants Him To Enter A Witness Protection Program
Donald Trump recently told Tucker Carlson that Ivanka is the hottest, sexiest woman he has ever seen.

MANHATTAN – (Satire News) – Everyone knows that Ivanka is still the apple of Trumptard’s eye, as well as the banana, the cantaloupe, and the papaya.

Her brothers “Dopey 1” (Don Jr.) and “Dopey 2” (Eric), cannot believe how upset their sister is about the fact that Daddy Donnie may be headed to that Iron Bar Hotel (Sing Sing Prison).

And so Ivanka has talked to "Daddykins," and told him in no uncertain terms that he needs to enter into a witness protection program.

Eric said that he actually saw Ivy, as he and Donnie Jr., affectionately call their long-legged giraffe-of-a-sister, sitting in a corner of her kitchen and crying her eyes out.

Donald Jr., giggled and commented that Ivanka is just spoiled because their daddy used to sit her on his lap every chance he got.

DJT Jr’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, 52, said this about that lap shit, “I mean my fuckin' goodness, Ivanka was already in her late 30s and Daddy Donald would still be insisting that she sit on his spaciously spacious lap.

Meanwhile, Melania has said that on several occasions she saw an adult Ivanka in a skimpy two-piece red MAGA bikini swimsuit sitting smack-dab on the Trumptard’s crotch region.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpIvanka Trump

