Vandals Reduce Trump’s 9½ Foot Tall Statue To A Pile of Dust

CORN SHUCK, Iowa – (Satire News) – The Corn Shuck Police Department reports that overnight someone took ball peen hammers and completely destroyed the statue of Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump that stood in the parking lot of one of the local McDonalds.

The statue, which was erected by the Iowa Republican Sons and Daughters of The Corn two years ago, at a cost of $835,705, was within minutes reduced to a two-foot pile of powder.

Video that was taken by a camera at a nearby sex toy shop showed seven individuals dressed as Ku Klux Klansmen going to town on the statue in record time.

A representative for The Benevolent Order of The White Mimosa Chapter of The KKK, says that the seven KKKers were impostors, who most probably either had the KKK robes and hoods made, or else they rented them from a local uniform and outfit shop.

Meanwhile, when Trump was reached at a golf course in Mississippi, and told that his Iowa statue had been totally destroyed, he shook his head and remarked that he blames Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton, the state of Massachusetts, and the Golden State Warriors NBA team.