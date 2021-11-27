There Is a Tremendous Ground Swell Within The GOP Party To Pick Gov. Chris Christie Over Donald “The Loser” Trump As Their 2024 Presidential Candidate

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 27 November 2021

image for There Is a Tremendous Ground Swell Within The GOP Party To Pick Gov. Chris Christie Over Donald “The Loser” Trump As Their 2024 Presidential Candidate
An artist's rendition of where Donald Trump will be in the summer of 2022.

BAKED POTATO, Idaho – (Satire News) – A majority of the members of the Grand Old Party are shaking in their snow boots at the thought that Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump could possibly be their 2024 GOP presidential stalwart.

Most say that they want a proven winner, like former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, and not the same-old-Nazi-lovin', tax-evading, pussy-grabbing, lying sack of whale shit that is "Old Toddler Fingers."

One long-time Republican, Matilda Barleycorn, 87, who said she voted for Trump twice, remarked that she wouldn’t vote for the “Orange-colored loser,” if he gave her $6,000 in $20 bills.

She then added that she wouldn’t even vote for the Trumptard, if he offered to grab her 87-year-old, octogenarian pussy.

When Matilda's 83-year-old husband, Buford heard what she said about not taking the $6,000, he chimed in saying, "Are you kidding me woman! For $6,000 Trump can not only grab your 87-year-old, octogenarian pussy, he can also have you give him 2 or 3 of them blowin'-jobs!"

Meanwhile, DJT recently told his BFF Sean "Fred Flintstone” Hannity that he makes it a point to never, ever grab any pussy that’s over 48-years-old.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Chris ChristieDonald TrumpRepublicans

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more