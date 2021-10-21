Elephant interviewed over droppings in the room from Hunter Biden

A prolonged interview with the proverbial elephant in the room on a certain laptop and other matters has at last surfaced.

The elephant being interviewed, a dignified male with gray in his eyebrows, expressed sympathy for the President and his son, Hunter.

His theme: Yes, droppings do occur, especially with the elderly, but most of the time they are not at cannon ball size rolling across the proverbial “room.”

Having been so caught, in a long and heroic career, this elephant sighed but felt determined to move ahead and do his duty.

Alas, Mr. Biden himself is now implicated in knowing about the son's activities and indeed involved in them via “co-accounts.”

Whereas Mr. Biden stated he knew nothing of his son's affairs, recently divulged emails speak otherwise.

There is also the lingering matter of Hunter's being hired, some years back, by Burisma Holdings, an oil company in the Ukraine, at some $50,000 per month in an executive position.

Our elephant said he had trouble keeping his face from glowing red over this matter. Why?

Hunter had had no experience whatever for the position, plus had been spending a good deal of time with what is known as “substance abuse.”

Hunter's purpose then?

The following answer came after some time, the guest being interviewed showing great pain.

“Ahh, I would suppose it might be influence peddling?”

When a Ukraine prosecutor stepped forward to investigate, that worthy was shut down by then Vice-President Biden.

Mr. Biden threatened ending a billion dollar arms deal to the Ukraine if this prosecutor remained on the case. He then chortled over his success.

Do these events over the years require some investigation?

Again the elephant responded painfully.

“Well, I mean, you don't just go ahead and investigate the President, do you?

"On just any old thing that comes along, such as this laptop and all the emails?”

“The President must maintain a certain dignity . . .”

But were there tax violations and money laundering and relations with a certain prostitute named “Yanna”?

“I have done my best. I have stood by silently, as most have noticed. As to these dung balls dropping and rolling across the floor they do not come from me!”

What is your advice at this time?

“History has a way of forgetting. Move on. Perhaps a car dealership is more in line for successful business relations in the Biden family!”