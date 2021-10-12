President Biden Kicks Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s Ass All The Way From Amarillo to Laredo!

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 12 October 2021

image for President Biden Kicks Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s Ass All The Way From Amarillo to Laredo!
San Antonio Spurs Gregg Popovich says that Gov. Abbott's brain is the size of a peanut.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – President Biden recently said that the governor of Texas is one of the most arrogant, sarcastic, cruel, messed up pieces-of-shit that he has ever seen; including the pathetic likes of Trump, Hannity, Gaetz, and Gutfeld.

Biden was referring to the fact that Abbott has just issued a Gubernatorial Executive Order that will make each black individual’s vote in Texas actually only count as ¼ of a vote.

POTUS said that this racist act goes all the way back to the days of the bigoted Civil War.

"Abbott The Turdhead," as most of the Houston Astros players refer to him, responded by saying that there are just way too many blacks in Texas.

He then added that pretty soon the only people holding state offices; including governor, lieutenant governor, and sergeant-at-arms will be African Americans.

One 94-year-old black resident of Galveston, Jeremiah Uriah Washington, who still works as a plumber, responded by say, “Well tough titty said da kitty.”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
Greg AbbottJoseph Biden

