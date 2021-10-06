WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, has stated that POTUS has been texting with Afghanistan’s newly self-appointed President Abu Taboo Fashu, on a daily basis.

She noted that the two have developed a close relationship since both leaders hate Donald J. Trump with a passion that is unrivaled in the annals of unrivaled passion.

Ms. Psaki, who makes Trump’s former press secretaries such as Sean Spicer, Sarah Sanders, and Kayleigh McEnany seem like bargain basement scumbags, emphasized that President Biden suggested to President Fashu that he kinda likes the name Talifghanistan.

Fashu reportedly replied that he really and truly likes the name as well, and said that he will send a letter to the World Library of Congress, which is headquartered in Dubai, India, to get the name change request in motion.

Meanwhile, the twice-impeached former resident of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, “Old Toddler Hands” Trump, told Anderson Cooper that he feels that he’ll get his texting rights back by next Thursday.