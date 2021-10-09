VP Harris Asks President Biden For a Raise

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – Many political pundits agree that VP Kamala Harris is one of the most popular, and prettiest vice-presidents in recent memory.

Most Americans can identify with her and her down home nature; such as wearing Converse running shoes, eating Lucky Charms for breakfast, and despising Trump with every fiber in her body.

Tabloid Today’s Papaya Bamboo, recently spoke with the vice-president at a local CVS Pharmacy. Miss Bamboo asked her how she likes the job.

Harris smiled and said that she loves it, but the hours are ridiculous, sometimes working up to 16 hours a day.

The vice-president told her that she actually asked POTUS for a raise. When asked what the president had replied, she giggled and said that he would look into the matter and see if he could shuffle some funds from here to there to give her a much-deserved raise.

SIDENOTE: This type of monetary shuffling was made quite popular by the former president Donald Jonathan Trump, alias “Buttface.”