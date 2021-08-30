Fox News and Trump Blast Biden for Allowing Hurricane to Hit Louisiana

Funny story written by Jaki Treehorn

Trump Says His Sharpie Predicted Storm Was Harmless

New Orleans - Fox News and former President Donald Trump attacked current President Biden and the Democrats for not preventing Hurricane Ida from coming ashore in Louisiana near New Orleans, causing extensive damage and power outages.

Trump, who has been banned from social media, appeared on Fox and Friends and insisted that his sharpie pen had predicted that the storm would pass harmlessly out to sea.

"This wouldn't have happened if I were President, sleepy Joe is so incompetent and stupid, the hurricane, which has nothing to do with climate change which is a China Hoax, was headed out to sea, according to my sharpie pen" said Trump.

"Yeah Dad, way to absolute tear apart the Libtards, your'e the best President of all time" tweeted Donald Trump Jr.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

