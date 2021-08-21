Trump Aide Caused Kabul Airport Bottle-Neck

The name sounded vaguely familiar: Miller? Definitely not the same guy who was once married to Marlyn Monroe. He was the playwright with the first name of Arthur. And there was also author Henry Miller.

Oh yes, Stephen Miller was in the Trump administration and is reputed to have caused the present bottle-neck at Kabul Airport for Afghans in need of Visas. These Afghans were technical advisers and translators for the U.S. military, journalists, and NGOs during the 20-year war in Afghanistan.

Why would Stephan Miller, a Trump administration member, not advance Visas during Trump’s four years in office? If not provided with a Visa for a fast exit, they could be killed if caught by the Taliban.

The reported short answer for Stephen Miller’s lack of action? Racism. The translators and technical advisers were brown. Same Stephen Miller was also behind placing babies and children into cages at the U.S. Mexican border. More brown.

White is the only Trump color.

Visas for these Afghans is the new knee on the neck for a non-whites.

But there is more goon-ism. Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick blamed the Covid surge on: “African Americans who have not been vaccinated.”

Chi-wah-wah, that’s nuts!

This same guy previously blamed the spike of Covid on undocumented immigrants crossing the border. Brown again.

Jesus Christ was a brown Palestinian. He wasn't a blue-eyed blond.

