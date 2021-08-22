Here’s A Nightmare: Joe Biden Impeached

The situation in Afghanistan is a mess. Joe Biden spoke the truth about getting U.S. troops out of a twenty-year war on the other side of the world. But, unfortunately there appeared to be no planning for the U.S. exit. Biden's dog Major might have been better able to hold back the Taliban during the U.S. exit.

Not only did the United States leave billions in military equipment, including rockets and missiles, Humvees, tanks, radar systems for ground and air (forget guns and bullets, they’re a dime a dozen), the U.S. also closed down the Bagram Airbase back in July. Nice exit planning.

Seeing photographs of people herded into those huge transport planes in Kabul and then sitting on the floor must have been a traumatic experience. Forget seat belts. Tightly wedged together, squeezed against one another, they are one another’s seat belts. And those people were the lucky ones.

Others were scrambling on top of the plane desperate, to leave only to fall, reminiscent of those souls desperate to leave the flames and to jump from the Twin Towers.

This war started because of the Twin Towers tragedy. And so it finishes.

Many are blaming Donald Trump for the exit plan he started while in office. While Trump’s plan was flawed, Biden should have corrected it.

