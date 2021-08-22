Donald Trump’s Doctor Says His Balls Are Atrophying (Shrinking) At An Alarming Rate

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 22 August 2021

Hey!

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

image for Donald Trump’s Doctor Says His Balls Are Atrophying (Shrinking) At An Alarming Rate
Stormy Daniels recently stated that "Fuck Face" Trump's pee-pee looks like an acorn.

BALTIMORE – (Satire News) – Dr. Yang Fu Fi, has been the former “Divider-in-Chiefs” personal physician for decades.

He first saw DJT, back on September 29, 1999, when Trump developed a horrible case of the clap, which he to this day claims he got from a toilet seat.

Dr. Fu Fi said that yes, he is fully aware that the son-of-a-bitch lies like other people breathe, but he added with a giggle that other hate-filled, evil, racists like Hitler, Alabama Governor George Wallace, and Georgia Governor Lester Maddox, and of course the bitch of all bitches Marjorie Taylor Greene also spent 90% of their time spinning lie, after lie, after fucking lie.

And getting back to the Trumptard’s physical status, the good doctor said that Trump is worried like shit due to the fact that every three months his gonads (balls) shrink about another 14%.

Dr. Fu Fi, says that at this rate, Trump will end up with no balls by sometime around Valentine’s Day in 2022.

Meanwhile, Melania points out that Donald’s ‘juevos,’ as they call testicles in Juarez, Mexico, are harmless due to the fact that they just shoot nothing but blanks.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpMarjorie Taylor GreeneMedicalMelania Trumptesticles

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more