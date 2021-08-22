Donald Trump’s Doctor Says His Balls Are Atrophying (Shrinking) At An Alarming Rate

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

BALTIMORE – (Satire News) – Dr. Yang Fu Fi, has been the former “Divider-in-Chiefs” personal physician for decades.

He first saw DJT, back on September 29, 1999, when Trump developed a horrible case of the clap, which he to this day claims he got from a toilet seat.

Dr. Fu Fi said that yes, he is fully aware that the son-of-a-bitch lies like other people breathe, but he added with a giggle that other hate-filled, evil, racists like Hitler, Alabama Governor George Wallace, and Georgia Governor Lester Maddox, and of course the bitch of all bitches Marjorie Taylor Greene also spent 90% of their time spinning lie, after lie, after fucking lie.

And getting back to the Trumptard’s physical status, the good doctor said that Trump is worried like shit due to the fact that every three months his gonads (balls) shrink about another 14%.

Dr. Fu Fi, says that at this rate, Trump will end up with no balls by sometime around Valentine’s Day in 2022.

Meanwhile, Melania points out that Donald’s ‘juevos,’ as they call testicles in Juarez, Mexico, are harmless due to the fact that they just shoot nothing but blanks.