Donald Trump’s Future Looks Very, Very Shitty

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 30 August 2021

image for Donald Trump’s Future Looks Very, Very Shitty
Melania has stated that she hates when Donaldo goes down on her and yodels in the canyon with those pouty lips.

MANHATTAN – (Satire News) – Trump’s former “Fixer” (Michael Cohen) recently told Pico de Gallo with Tittle Tattle Tonight that things are looking horribly shitty for his ex-boss, the former Asshole-In-Chief, Donaldo Jonathan Trump.

Cohen said that the income tax evasion issue alone could land him in prison until DJT is 109-years-old.

The "Fixer" was quick to point out that Trump's long-legged middle-aged "Barbie Doll," aka Ivanka, could very well find herself in prison as well, for aiding and abetting.

The ex-Fixer then added that even one of his three current girlfriends, Marjorie Taylor Greene, recently told her ex-lover Matt “Potato Face” Gaetz, that she no longer thinks that the “Orange Bozo” hung the moon.

Meanwhile, Trump ass-kisser Florida governor Ron DeSantis still says that Trump is the smartest, cutest, sexiest man-bitch in the GOP party.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

