Millions Says That Donald Trump Is Starting To Look Like a Racist Caveman

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 23 August 2021

Political pundits describe Trump as an inflated hemorrhoid.

CHICAGO – (Satire News) – Ifso Facto News recently conducted a national survey, in which millions of Republicans, Democrats, and Independents all agree that the Trumptard’s 30,000 plus lies have finally caught up to him.

Redwood Fingerboo, a reporter for IFN, stated that many think that it’s the hundreds of botox injections DJT had, but Melania reveals that’s not the case and his ugly-ass look is due to his predatorial ways.

Former Trump anamorata Stormy Daniels recently remarked to Don Lemon that the way Don The Con looks now she wouldn’t let Spanky touch her with a 10-foot pole, or even with a 10-foot Hungarian.

Meanwhile Pee-Pee Boy still insists that the election was stolen, that the moon is made out of green cheese, and that Ivanka is the best French kisser in the entire nation.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

