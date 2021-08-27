Secret Documents Reveal That Trump Gave Al-Qaeda $19 Million in US Taxpayers Money

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – According to The Chicago Daily Wind, secret documents have just been found in a White House storage room that show that Donald Trump gave Al-Qaeda $19 million.

The report clearly showed that the amount was actually in the form of a grant to study why some camels have 2 humps and others only have 1.

When a well-known and well-respected Afghani senator was asked about the endowment, he replied that he heard from a friend of one of his girlfriends that Trump did give the money to an Al-Qaeda high-ranking military official and that the Trumptard received a kickback of $7 million.

When asked what is the big deal with camels, an advisor to Gen. Abu Taboo Fashu, stated that in many of the sand countries camels are looked upon as a status symbol, just like Cadillacs in the United States are.

Meanwhile, it is no surprise that Trump has said that it is all just a damn hoax that was probably started by that loser bleeding bitch Megan Kelly.