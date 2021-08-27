Secret Documents Reveal That Trump Gave Al-Qaeda $19 Million in US Taxpayers Money

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 27 August 2021

image for Secret Documents Reveal That Trump Gave Al-Qaeda $19 Million in US Taxpayers Money
This is part of the $19 million in taxpayers money that Trump gave to Al-Qaeda.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – According to The Chicago Daily Wind, secret documents have just been found in a White House storage room that show that Donald Trump gave Al-Qaeda $19 million.

The report clearly showed that the amount was actually in the form of a grant to study why some camels have 2 humps and others only have 1.

When a well-known and well-respected Afghani senator was asked about the endowment, he replied that he heard from a friend of one of his girlfriends that Trump did give the money to an Al-Qaeda high-ranking military official and that the Trumptard received a kickback of $7 million.

When asked what is the big deal with camels, an advisor to Gen. Abu Taboo Fashu, stated that in many of the sand countries camels are looked upon as a status symbol, just like Cadillacs in the United States are.

Meanwhile, it is no surprise that Trump has said that it is all just a damn hoax that was probably started by that loser bleeding bitch Megan Kelly.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
al-QaedaDonald TrumpThe White House

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more